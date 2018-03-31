PoSW Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.71 Million (CRYPTO:POSW)

PoSW Coin (CURRENCY:POSW) traded up 27% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One PoSW Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. PoSW Coin has a market cap of $10.71 million and $4,321.00 worth of PoSW Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PoSW Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00693451 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006236 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003489 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00090048 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028881 BTC.

PoSW Coin Coin Profile

PoSW Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. PoSW Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,100,000 coins. The official website for PoSW Coin is posw.io. PoSW Coin’s official Twitter account is @POSWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PoSW Coin is posw.io/blog.

PoSW Coin Coin Trading

PoSW Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase PoSW Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PoSW Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PoSW Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

