Potlatch (PCH) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Potlatch (NASDAQ: PCH) is one of 82 public companies in the “BUILDING PRODS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Potlatch to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Potlatch and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potlatch 2 3 1 0 1.83 Potlatch Competitors 425 1962 2240 97 2.43

Potlatch presently has a consensus target price of $50.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. As a group, “BUILDING PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Potlatch’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Potlatch has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Potlatch and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potlatch 12.74% 55.47% 10.52% Potlatch Competitors 5.13% 38.35% 5.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Potlatch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Potlatch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Potlatch pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Potlatch pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BUILDING PRODS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 32.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Potlatch has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potlatch’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Potlatch and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Potlatch $678.59 million $86.45 million 22.06 Potlatch Competitors $3.38 billion $212.40 million 24.01

Potlatch’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Potlatch. Potlatch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Potlatch rivals beat Potlatch on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corp, formerly Potlatch Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products. It operates through three segments: Resource, Wood Products and Real Estate. Its primary objectives include using its timberland investments to generate income and maximizing the long-term value of its assets. Its Resource segment manages its timberlands. Its Wood Products segment manufactures and markets lumber, plywood and residual products at mills located in Arkansas, Idaho, Michigan and Minnesota. The activities of its Real Estate segment consist primarily of the sale of non-core timberlands in the categories of higher and better use (HBU), rural recreational real estate and non-strategic properties.

