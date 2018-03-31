Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. Power Ledger has a market cap of $102.99 million and $5.40 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00004034 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, Binance, Gate.io and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00738598 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014299 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00149699 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032803 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,932,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, EtherDelta, Binance, TDAX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

