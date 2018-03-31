PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One PressOne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $37,770.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00718686 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000494 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00159741 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030741 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

The official website for PressOne is b.network.

PressOne Coin Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

