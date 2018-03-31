PrismChain Hits One Day Volume of $0.00 (CRYPTO:PRM)

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One PrismChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PrismChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PrismChain has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000766 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About PrismChain

PrismChain (PRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. The official message board for PrismChain is forum.prismchain.com. PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

Buying and Selling PrismChain

PrismChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy PrismChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrismChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PrismChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

