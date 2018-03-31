Barclays set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS set a €26.00 ($32.10) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($45.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.22 ($41.01).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR:PSM opened at €28.18 ($34.79) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €24.58 ($30.35) and a twelve month high of €41.77 ($51.57).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Barclays” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/prosiebensat-1-media-psm-given-a-37-00-price-target-by-barclays-analysts-updated.html.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.