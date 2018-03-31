Prospectors Gold (PGL) Price Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Prospectors Gold (CURRENCY:PGL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Prospectors Gold has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prospectors Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. Prospectors Gold has a market cap of $3.94 million and $29.00 worth of Prospectors Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00719014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014089 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00158634 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030416 BTC.

About Prospectors Gold

Prospectors Gold’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,500,000 tokens. Prospectors Gold’s official Twitter account is @prospectorsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prospectors Gold’s official website is prospectors.io.

Buying and Selling Prospectors Gold

Prospectors Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Prospectors Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prospectors Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prospectors Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

