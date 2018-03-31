Provident Finl (FPLPY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Finl (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Finl from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Provident Finl stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,849.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -4.07. Provident Finl has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

About Provident Finl

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Poland. The company offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans, and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names.

