pSivida (PSDV) Trading 14% Higher

pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) traded up 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.22. 1,181,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 376,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on pSivida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on pSivida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of pSivida in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut pSivida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. pSivida currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Get pSivida alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $55.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. pSivida had a negative return on equity of 205.82% and a negative net margin of 882.37%. analysts anticipate that pSivida will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in pSivida by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in pSivida by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,150 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in pSivida in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/psivida-psdv-trading-14-higher.html.

About pSivida

pSivida Corp. develops sustained-release drug-delivery products for the treatment of chronic eye diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers ILUVIEN, an injectable, sustained-release micro-insert for use in treating vision impairment associated with diabetic macular edema; and Retisert for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Receive News & Ratings for pSivida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pSivida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.