Public Storage (PSA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Public Storage earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1341350401904 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.39. The company had a trading volume of 986,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,029. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $180.48 and a 12 month high of $232.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,910.94, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.46 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 51.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $199.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.47.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total transaction of $86,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

