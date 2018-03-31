Pure (PURE) Trading Down 25.8% This Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $154.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.04425970 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001299 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012595 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008005 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012018 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (PURE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 4,730,460 coins and its circulating supply is 3,621,181 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purealt.org. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

