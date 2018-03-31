Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pzena Investment Management an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pzena Investment Management from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 23.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 168,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. 51,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,920. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $746.39, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pzena Investment Management’s previous special dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 0.0369718309859155%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

