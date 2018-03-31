Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Issued By DA Davidson

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $199.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $155.09 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,782.14, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $9,524,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,759.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.92, for a total value of $229,989.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,606 shares of company stock worth $10,418,001 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 723.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

