Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Issued By Wedbush

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report issued on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCVL. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.45, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

