The Timken Co (TKR) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for The Timken in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The Timken had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKR. Longbow Research upgraded The Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,551.46, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $151,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard G. Kyle sold 3,084 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $144,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

