QinetiQ Group’s (LON:QQ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.52) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.66) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 247.60 ($3.42).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 206.30 ($2.85) on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190.30 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.90 ($4.46).

In related news, insider David Smith acquired 10,188 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,968.48 ($27,588.39). Insiders have acquired 10,371 shares of company stock worth $2,036,781 over the last three months.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency (RF) stealth materials, and electro-optic (EO) stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

