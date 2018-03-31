QS Investors LLC Buys 5,701 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 580,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 88,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enbridge by 33.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, insider Robert R. Rooney purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $248,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. J. Phelps sold 18,054 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $613,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $53,347.63, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $42.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

