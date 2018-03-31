QS Investors LLC Buys 6,991 Shares of H & R Block Inc (HRB)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 428.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127,356 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 64.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 471,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 404,941 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in H & R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,242,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in H & R Block by 217.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 941,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,312.44, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.14 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.02 to $24.69 in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

