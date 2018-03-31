QS Investors LLC Sells 5,762 Shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Green Plains worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Green Plains by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Green Plains by 26.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $16.80 on Friday. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $920.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.70%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

In other Green Plains news, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 21,053 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $400,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $134,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,374.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPRE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/qs-investors-llc-sells-5762-shares-of-green-plains-inc-gpre-updated.html.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.