Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,645 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,429,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $696,173,000 after buying an additional 5,453,631 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,548,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,809,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $404,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7,466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,872,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $148,873,000 after buying an additional 2,834,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,895.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,962.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. 8,482,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,492,414. The stock has a market cap of $82,026.91, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.41. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/qualcomm-inc-qcom-shares-bought-by-rational-advisors-llc-updated.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.