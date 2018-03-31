QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 719,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 101,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 62,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $82,026.91, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,962.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

