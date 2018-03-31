Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quanta Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.7859967575319 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,281.13, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

