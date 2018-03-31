Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $12.70 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,147.06, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 8,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $95,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

