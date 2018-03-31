Quantitative Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Denbury Resources (DNR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,000,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 17.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 248,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS started coverage on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.82.

NYSE:DNR opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,101.26, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Denbury Resources has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.27 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Resources Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

