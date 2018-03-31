Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $403,000 Stake in TSYS (TSS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its position in TSYS (NYSE:TSS) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TSYS were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in TSYS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in TSYS by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of TSYS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TSYS by 13.6% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TSYS by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSS opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TSYS has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $15,675.65, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. TSYS had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $870.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TSYS will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. TSYS’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TSYS in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of TSYS in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of TSYS in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of TSYS in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other TSYS news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $189,537.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,537.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Ussery sold 7,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $666,236.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,200 shares of company stock worth $59,978,168. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

