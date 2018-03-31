Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quartix’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of QTX stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.90) on Friday. Quartix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.73).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.87) target price on shares of Quartix in a research note on Tuesday.

Quartix Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based supplier of vehicle tracking systems and services. The Company operates in designing, development and marketing of vehicle tracking devices and the provision of related data services segment. The Company offers subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services in the United Kingdom.

