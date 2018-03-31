Quarto Group (QRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Quarto Group (LON:QRT)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of LON:QRT opened at GBX 152 ($2.10) on Thursday. Quarto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 276 ($3.81).

Quarto Group Company Profile

The Quarto Group Inc publishes illustrated non-fiction books for adults and children worldwide. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, including food and drink; design, art, and craft; body, mind, spirit, parenting, and relationships; interiors, architecture, DIY, pets, and gardening; cars, trains, boats, motorcycles, and planes; biography, travel, history, space, and others; fun and imaginative; and stationery, kits, calendars, and others.

