Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA)

Investment analysts at Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.49 price target on the stock.

Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Quaterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: QTA / OTC: QTRRF) – Initiating Coverage – Undervalued Portfolio of Copper Assets in Nevada and Alaska” and dated March 2, 2018. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Quaterra Resources stock opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. Quaterra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.14.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. Its 100% owned copper properties include the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk located in the Yerington District, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Aquaterre Mineral Development Ltd.

