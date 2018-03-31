QuazarCoin (CRYPTO:QCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.00

QuazarCoin (CURRENCY:QCN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One QuazarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuazarCoin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. QuazarCoin has a total market cap of $48,316.00 and $36.00 worth of QuazarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000124 BTC.

QuazarCoin Profile

QCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2014. QuazarCoin’s total supply is 6,964,327 coins. QuazarCoin’s official Twitter account is @QuazarCoin.

Buying and Selling QuazarCoin

QuazarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy QuazarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuazarCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuazarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

