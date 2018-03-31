Quebecoin Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $229,673.00 and $178.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000822 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

