Morgan Stanley Trims Radius Health (RDUS) Target Price to $59.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDUS. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. 1,058,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,788. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $1,620.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,773,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,503,209.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $2,601,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,853,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,365,543.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

