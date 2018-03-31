Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.58% of Radware worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,990,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,998,000 after acquiring an additional 263,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 79,326 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Radware by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 388,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 52,999 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.50) on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Radware stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $951.06, a P/E ratio of -177.92, a PEG ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Radware had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/radware-ltd-rdwr-holdings-boosted-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.