Rand Logistics (RLOG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.24

Media stories about Rand Logistics (NASDAQ:RLOG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rand Logistics earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 44.8662933519746 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLOG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,600. Rand Logistics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.93.

Rand Logistics Company Profile

Rand Logistics, Inc is a shipping company that, through its operating subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of bulk carriers on the Great Lakes. The Company’s shipping business is operated in Canada by Lower Lakes Towing Ltd. (Lower Lakes Towing) and in the United States by Lower Lakes Transportation Company (Lower Lakes Transportation).

