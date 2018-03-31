Randgold Resources (GOLD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Randgold Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.5876628234113 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on Randgold Resources from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Randgold Resources to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

GOLD stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.24. 326,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,500. The firm has a market cap of $7,853.36, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.17. Randgold Resources has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $108.29.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $328.62 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Randgold Resources will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Randgold Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 67.81%.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

