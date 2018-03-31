Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 34,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,850.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 7,081,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,007. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3,613.76, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Range Resources had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

