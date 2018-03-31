Raymond James & Associates Acquires 127,272 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.37% of Uniti Group worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 173,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 41,666 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 16,667.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Silver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Uniti Group stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2,856.42, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.62%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

