Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 722.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $136.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

