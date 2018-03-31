Raymond James Financial (RJF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Raymond James Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Raymond James Financial has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James Financial to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $89.41 on Friday. Raymond James Financial has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $13,019.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

In other Raymond James Financial news, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $1,972,895.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,236.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,080. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

