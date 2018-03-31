Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transenterix Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Transenterix by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period.

Get Transenterix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transenterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transenterix in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

Transenterix stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Transenterix Inc has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-purchases-shares-of-58310-transenterix-inc-trxc-updated.html.

About Transenterix

TransEnterix, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), and SurgiBot System. The Company’s ALF-X System is a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera.

Receive News & Ratings for Transenterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transenterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.