RChain Hits One Day Volume of $348,027.00 (CRYPTO:RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One RChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00013487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, ChaoEX and EtherDelta. RChain has a market cap of $339.50 million and approximately $348,027.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RChain has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00718202 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000496 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00159691 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031020 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain launched on March 20th, 2017. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,582,680 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

According to CryptoCompare, “The RChain platform supports multiple blockchains both public and private, even on the same node. These blockchains are secured by the type of consensus protocol – proof-of-stake enabling the blockchains to interact securely and predictably. The Smart contracts are verified on Rchain and are written in RhoLang. Rholang contracts run on the Rho Virtual Machine – a concurrent execution engine that allows the applications to achieve significant speed and scalability. RHOC is an ERC-20 Token that will work as the access token to those who want to support the development of the RChain Platform. It represents the value that the early adopters gave it by supporting the RChain project. “

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, ChaoEX and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

