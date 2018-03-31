Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($99.47) price target on the stock.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,500 ($103.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($99.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($110.53) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($96.71) to GBX 6,400 ($88.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($124.34) to GBX 8,500 ($117.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,190.87 ($99.35).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,034 ($83.37) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,562 ($76.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($112.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a GBX 97.70 ($1.35) dividend. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $66.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.65%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

