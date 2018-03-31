Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Reckitt Benckiser has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $59,196.33, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Reckitt Benckiser Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names.

