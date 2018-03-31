Red Hat (RHT) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the open-source software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Red Hat from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Hat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE RHT opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26,463.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Red Hat has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $167.36.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Red Hat will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Red Hat by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Red Hat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,091 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,938 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,048 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

