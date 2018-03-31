Red Hat (RHT) Receives “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $184.00 price objective on the open-source software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Hat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nomura initiated coverage on Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Red Hat from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Red Hat from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE:RHT opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26,463.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Red Hat has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $167.36.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Red Hat by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,552,072 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,147,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Red Hat by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,177 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $149,187,000 after purchasing an additional 601,622 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Hat by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 806,581 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $96,870,000 after purchasing an additional 418,380 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Hat by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,450 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 267,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Red Hat by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $257,566,000 after purchasing an additional 260,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

