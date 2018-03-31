BidaskClub Lowers Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RRGB. Jefferies Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.73.

RRGB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,816. The stock has a market cap of $751.55, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Richard J. Howell sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $214,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $86,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at $176,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 76.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,254 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

