Refereum Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and $494,062.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00718401 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00159680 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,353,937,077 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is not presently possible to buy Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

