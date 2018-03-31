Regacoin (CRYPTO:REGA) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Regacoin (CURRENCY:REGA) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Regacoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Regacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Regacoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $64.00 worth of Regacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00720477 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00154063 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Regacoin Coin Profile

Regacoin’s total supply is 42,403,494 coins. The official website for Regacoin is regaco.in.

Buying and Selling Regacoin

Regacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Regacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

