Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 869 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $89,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $519,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,371 shares of company stock valued at $37,143,087. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Vetr lowered shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce.com from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.91.

CRM stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $81.55 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $84,003.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

