Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $283,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $349.12 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $235.07 and a 12 month high of $359.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $60,777.46, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 7.81%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $1,032,467.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.30, for a total value of $555,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,344 shares of company stock worth $2,896,627 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

