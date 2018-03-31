Relx (RENX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RELX NV provides professional information solutions primarily in North America and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Information; Legal, and Exhibitions. Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and tools to help customers improve scientific and healthcare outcomes. Risk & Business Information segment provides data and analytics which enable customers to evaluate and manage risk. Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, news, business information and analysis to legal, corporate, Government and academic customers. Exhibitions segment, through the subsidiary Reed Exhibitions, organizes market events relevant to industry needs. RELX NV, formerly known as Reed Elsevier NV, is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Relx to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Relx to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RENX opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a $0.3902 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 179,635 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 68,678 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

